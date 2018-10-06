Rosoboronexport: contract with India for S-400 missile systems – biggest-ever deal in company history

On October 5, 2018, in Delhi Rosoboronexport (part of the Rostec State Corporation) signed a contract to supply India with the S-400 Triumph long-range air defense missile systems (ADMS).

“The S-400 supply agreement with India is a new landmark in the history of military-technical cooperation between our countries. The deal demonstrates the highest level of trust and understanding between India and Russia. I am sure that this agreement will also be a new impulse for strengthening and deepening our cooperation in civil industry.” said the Head of Rostec State Corporation Sergey Chemezov.

The main advantage of the S-400 lies in its versatility. The system is able to engage both all types of aerodynamic targets and ballistic missiles, up to intermediate-range ballistic missiles. The Triumph is far superior to its foreign counterparts in maximum engagement range and minimum engagement altitude, emplacement/displacement time, as well as in a number of other key characteristics.

“The contract for the supply of S-400 Triumph air defense missile systems to India is the biggest for the entire period of military-technical cooperation between Russia and India and the largest in history of Rosoboronexport. Today we begin to execute it” said the Head of Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheev.

Regular meetings between the leaders of Russia and India give strong impetus to the development of relations between the countries and play an important role in expanding and strengthening military-technical cooperation, which has been underway since 1960. Since then, exports of Russian military products to India have exceeded $65 billion.

“Rosoboronexport is prepared to cooperate with India in any areas. At the moment, a number of other major contracts for the supply of Russian weapons to India are in the final stages of preparation and we hope they will be signed soon,” Alexander Mikheev said.

Rostec State Corporation is a Russian corporation that was established in 2007 to facilitate the development, production and export of high-tech industrial products designed for civilian and military applications. The Corporation comprises over 700 organizations that are currently part of 11 holding companies operating in the military-industrial complex and 3 holding companies working in civilian industry, as well as 80 directly managed organizations. Rostec’s portfolio includes well-known brands such as AVTOVAZ, KAMAZ, Kalashnikov Concern, Russian Helicopters, VSMPO AVISMA, UralVagonZavod, etc. Rostec companies are located in 60 constituent entities of the Russian Federation and supply products to more than 70 countries. In 2016, the consolidated revenue of Rostec amounted to 1 trillion 266 billion rubles, while the consolidated net income and EBITDA amounted to 88 and 268 billion rubles respectively. In 2016, the average salary in the Corporation was 44,000 rubles. According to Rostec strategy, the main objective of the Corporation is to ensure that Russia has a technological advantage in highly competitive global markets. Rostec’s key objectives include the introduction of a new techno-economic paradigm and the digitalization of the Russian economy.

Rosoboronexport is the only state-owned arms trade company in the Russian Federation authorized to export the full range of military and dual-purpose products, technologies and services. It is a subsidiary of the Rostec Corporation. Founded on 4 November, 2000, now Rosoboronexport is one of the leading world arms exporters to the international market. Its share in Russia’s military exports exceeds 85 percent. Rosoboronexport cooperates with more than 700 enterprises and organizations in the Russian defence industrial complex. Russia maintains military technical cooperation with more than 100 countries around the world