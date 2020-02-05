Rotaract District 3240 Assembly for the year 2020-21 held, Delegates from 9 states in attendance.

NET Bureau

The Rotaract District Assembly 2020-21 was held for all the members of the Rotaract Clubs of North East and North Bengal. The seminar was organized at the Barak Otithi – 30th Rotaract District 3240 Conference cum Assembly hosted by Rotaract Club Silchar.

The chief guest was Past District Governor Swapan K. Chaudhary and the Guest of Honour District Governor, 2022-23 Dr. K Pabi. The program was chaired by District Trainer Ritesh Misruf (Jain), DRCC Saurabh Deb Roy and District Head – 2020-21- Tushar Jalan.

More than 200 members attended the event. The Theme & Logo of District Head – ME to We – One Team One Vision One Mission was unveiled. District Training Manual was also launched. The core team was announced for the year 2020-21, where Amit More from Tinsukia was elected as District Secretary, Rajshree Sinha from Silchar as District Secretary (Administration) and Homnath Dhungel from Gangtok as District Secretary (Program).

The President and Secretary were given separate training for the year 2020-21. Other members were given different sessions. The training taught roles and responsibilities and basic protocols. Other trainers were – Past District Governors – Arijit Endow and SB Dutta who spoke on the relationship between Rotary and its importance.

The event ended with a graduation ceremony of trained Presidents and Secretaries 2020-21, who were assigned graduation certificates for the first time in 30 years. Rotaract District Head 2020 – Tushar Jalan thanked Bikash Mazumdar, Swapnal Ahmed, Suchetna Bhattacharjee, Loknath, Mahin, Prasenjit, Rupak, Reema, Sharmila and all other members of the club for hosting it successfully.