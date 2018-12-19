Row Over Naming of Bogibeel Bridge

NET Bureau

The Bogibeel bridge- India’s longest rail-cum-road bridge is all set to be inaugurated on December 25 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, a row over an apt name has hit this 4.9 km bridge as various organisations raised their voices demanding to name the bridge as per their call.

On Tuesday (December 18), bodies of the Tai-Ahom community called for a road blockade near the bridge and demanded that the bridge should be named after the founder of Ahom kingdom Chaolong Siu-ka-pha.

The threat to block the approach road of the bridge on Thursday followed the Assam government’s proposal to the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to name the bridge as Birangana Sati Sadhani Setu, the last queen of the kingdom controlled by the Chutia community.

The Ahoms and Chutias had fought for territorial control for more than 150 years during the medieval period. It ended in the 1600s with the Ahoms taking over the Chutia domain.

“Naming the bridge after Swargadeo Chaolung Siu-ka-pha has been our demand for a long time. There cannot be a better choice as he had united all the communities living in this land to constitute the greater Assamese society,” a spokesperson of Ahom Sabha, one of the Tai-Ahom organisations, said.

A few days ago, the All Assam Chutia Students’ Union had said youths from the community would jump into the Brahmaputra River on the day of its inauguration if their demand to name it after their iconic queen was not met.

Two indigenous communities — Deuri and Mising — also want the bridge to be named after their leaders. While the Deuris want it to be named after Bhimbor Deuri, the Misings insist that the best name would be Swahid Kamala Miri.

“Much of the land given for the bridge belonged to people of our community. No one deserves to be honoured more than Swahid Miri,” a spokesperson of Takam Mising Porin Kebang, a non-governmental organisation, said.

The banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent too had proposed a name, Bishnu-Jyoti Bridge, after Assam’s cultural icons Bishnu Prasad Rabha and Jyoti Prasad Agarwala.

Dibrugarh MLA and senior BJP leader Prashanta Phukan, however, is in favour of naming the bridge as ‘Atal Setu’ after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who in 2002 had inaugurated the construction of the bridge. The foundation stone of the bridge, however, was laid in 1997 by the then prime minister HD Deve Gowda.

Some locals, though, feel the bridge should simply be named Bogibeel.

SOURCE: The Hindu

Image Credit: Northeast Now