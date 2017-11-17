RPF, MNPF Claim Responsibility for Manipur Encounter

Two proscribed militant outfits have claimed responsibility for the encounter in Manipur’s Chandel district that claimed the lives of an Army jawan and a militant.

The Revolutionary Peoples Front (RPF) and the Manipur Naga Peoples Front (MNPF) in a statement last night claimed responsibility for the encounter on the India-Myanmar border with 4 Assam Regiment personnel.

The statement issued to the local media also claimed that one militant was captured by security forces in the gunbattle on Wednesday morning.

The police had on Wednesday said that an Army jawan and two militants were killed in the encounter at Chamol village and three other militants and a jawan were injured.

The police on Thursday put the toll at two – one jawan and one militant. The deceased jawan has been identified as Rifleman Jai Prakash Oran from Jharkhand, police officials said.

Wednesdays encounter is the second involving the Revolutionary People’s Front in a week. On Monday, the Revolutionary People’s Front had claimed responsibility for an IED blast at Man Mani area of the same district during which two Assam Rifles jawans were killed and six injured.

-PTI