Mon, 11 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Rs 1.6 Cr Cash Seized at Guwahati Railway Station

Rs 1.6 Cr Cash Seized at Guwahati Railway Station
December 11
09:47 2017
Government Railway Police (GRP) officials on Sunday seized Rs 1.6 crore in cash, all in the denomination of Rs 2000, at Guwahati railway station.

Railway Police Deputy Superintendent Iftekar Ali said the cash was found in boxes during a routine check at the station.

“An employee of a private company was carrying the cash. He claimed the money belongs to the company which asked him to transport the cash from Tinsukia to Kolkata,” Ali said.

As per rules, the person and the cash were handed over to the Income Tax department for further investigation, he said.

-PTI

