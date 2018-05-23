Rs. 10 Cr Earmarked to Bear Educational Expenses of ‘Out of School’ Children: Biren

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh attended ‘Go to Village’ camps held at Bungte Chiru village in Kangpokpi District and Nungei village in Thoubal District on Tuesday. As done in the past Tuesdays of this month, the fourth round of the mission was organised at different villages across the State on Tuesday as well.

Speaking at the camp held at Bungte Chiru, Biren said that Rs. 10 crore has been earmarked as the Special Development Fund to bear the educational expenses of the ‘out of school’ children under Lairik Tamhansi scheme.

He informed that it has been ascertained during a survey recently conducted by the State Government that there are around 40,000 school dropouts in the State. Now, all these children would be readmitted in different Government schools free of cost, he said while adding that all the expenses for uniform, stationery and books would also be borne by the State Government.

Informing that 169 villages have been covered by the Go to Village mission till today, the Chief Minister said that the progress of the mission would be reviewed in a meeting on May 25. The Chief Minister also informed that there would be no Go to Village camp next month because pending cases and complaints of this month (May) would be examined and resolved next month, he added.

Expressing his earnest appreciation to the Government officials/employees for their dedicated efforts towards making the mission a success, the Chief Minister said that he is convinced with the fact that every State Government employee right from the lower rung to the Chief Secretary are capable to perform if given the right responsibility.

The Chief Minister also said that the ‘Go to Hill’ mission has brought love and harmony among hill people and valley people. Now, the ‘Go to Village’ mission would reach out to the common people and deliver benefits/services at their door steps, he added.

Urging the gathering to be aware about the schemes and benefits which can be received from the Government, the Chief Minister said that the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) has published a leaflet containing detailed information about the mission in different major tribal dialects of the State apart from English and Manipuri.

Speaking at the occasion, Works, Power, RD&PR, Textiles Minister Th. Biswajit said that the present State and Central Governments had introduced various social security and welfare schemes to uplift the needy and weaker sections of the society.

The Minister said that after the success of ‘Go to Hill’ mission, the ‘Go to Village’ mission had been launched as the present State Government understands their responsibility of delivering entitled benefits/services to the common people at the grassroots level. He also said that maintenance funds for the road that connects Bungte Chiru village and Tiddim road has already been included in the State Budget. As such, the road can be revamped any time if weather permits, he assured.

Around 24 Government Departments opened stalls at the camp organised for Bungte Chiru and 26 other adjoining villages. The dignitaries also distributed Health cards under CMHT, gas stoves and cylinder under Ujjwala Yojana, free power connections under Saubhagya, seedlings and plants under Horticulture and Soil Conservation Department and text books to out of school children.

Later, the Chief Minister also attended another Go to Village camp at Nungei village in Thoubal District.

Speaking at the camp held for three villages, the Chief Minister said that earlier many eligible people could not receive benefits under different Government schemes due to lack of interaction between the Government officials and the common people. Now, the new mission has brought the Government officials along with the benefits of different schemes to their own localities, he added.

The Chief Minister said that around 2,80,000 complaints have been received in the Go to Village camps held at different villages of the State so far, out of which 1,80,000 complaints have been resolved. The mission has been formulated to ensure good food, water, house, livelihood and decent living to the people of the State, he said.

64 free LPG connections, 21 Labour cards, 90 birth certificates, 81 domiciles, 99 income certificates, 75 ration cards, 20 CMHT cards and sports materials were issued/distributed during the camp. Moreover, eleven children were readmitted under Lairik Tamhansi scheme. Directorate of Information and Public Relations also distributed leaflets containing detailed information about the ‘Go to Village’ mission were distributed to the people.