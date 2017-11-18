Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 18 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Rs 106 Crore Released for Imphal Smart City Project

Rs 106 Crore Released for Imphal Smart City Project
November 18
11:00 2017
The Central Government has released Rs 106 crore for the Imphal Smart City mission. This was disclosed by Th Shyamkumar, Manipur minister for Municipal Administration, Housing and Urban Development (MAHUD) on Friday.

Addressing the media persons, he said that his department plans to complete 90 percent work of the Imphal Smart City Mission within 3 months. Stating that the Chief Minister will be consulted for the work related to the Mission, he appealed for the support of the general public to make the Imphal Smart City Mission successful.

The MAHUD minister further said that a year-long cleanliness drive in all the Municipal areas will begin from Saturday. He said the Imphal Municipal Corporation (IMC) staffs led by the Mayor will conduct cleanliness drive from early morning on Saturday in different areas of Imphal. He said similar drive will also be conducted in the areas under Municipal Council such as Moirang, Bishnupur, Kakching, Yairipok and Thoubal.

Th. Shyamkumar appealed to the shopkeepers of Imphal core zone area including Thangal Bazar, Paona Bazar, Uripok road, Kwakeithel road, Yairipok road, Keisamthong road, Singjamei road and others to keep dustbins near their respective shops. He said legal action will be taken against those shopkeepers who are found littering the surroundings.

The MAHUD and Town Planning Minister said legal action will also be taken against street vendors and mobile hawkers in case found violating the instructions. He appealed to the general public to support the State Government in keeping the Imphal city and the surrounding areas clean.

-NNN

