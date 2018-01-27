Rs 1,500 Crore Project to Handle Flood, Erosion: Assam Governor

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Friday said the state government is working on a Rs 1,500-crore project for protection measures against flood and erosion problem.

Hoisting the tri-colour on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day function in Guwahati, Mukhi said: “The state government has embarked upon a project under the nomenclature ‘Assam: Flood, Erosion and River Management Modernisation Project’ at a tentative cost of Rs 1,500 crore.”

The state government is making all efforts for protection measures against flood and erosion problem, he added. “During the last year, four major flood waves devastated the state and there were 26 breaches to the embankment system. In order to restore the damage, 96 schemes under SDRF are recommended at a cost of Rs 232 crore,” Mukhi said.

Besides, the Water Resource Department has also received approval for execution of 49 schemes under NABARD at a cost of Rs 199 crore and these are under execution, he added. In his speech, Mukhi also spoke of the government’s initiative to provide free education to the poor students up to Higher Secondary level from last year

“This year also, the admission fees, tuition fees, etc for the students enrolled in Class-XI and XII will be waived,” he added.

Also the examination fees and centre charges will be waived off for the poor students appearing in High School and Higher Secondary examinations, Mukhi informed.

On the state exchequer, the governor said the financial resources has shown significant improvement during the last 12 months with rise in revenue generation, leading to a healthy and stable economy. “My government is organising the ‘Advantage Assam’ global investors summit on February 3 and 4, 2018 at Guwahati. The event shall showcase the opportunities offered by the state in terms of export-oriented manufacturing and services to growing economy countries,” he added.

Mukhi said Assam Government has signed an MoU with Singapore government for setting up of North East Skill Centre in partnership with ITES that will start functioning by April this year. On the cleanliness drive, he said that the state government has set the target to declare all 97 municipal boards and town committees open defecation free towns by March 2018.

-PTI