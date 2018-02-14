Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 15 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Rs 17 Lakh Cash Seized in Poll-Bound Meghalaya

February 14
21:27 2018
Authorities in poll-bound Meghalaya have seized over Rs 17 lakh cash from six persons in two occasions, officials said on Wednesday.

A sum of Rs 4.62 lakhs was seized in the Garo Hills region and the rest from a vehicle in the state capital late on Tuesday evening, they said.

Meghalaya goes to poll on February 27 and carrying cash over Rs 50,000 is prohibited unless officially proven, chief electoral officer F R Kharkongor said.

Cash Rs 4.62 lakh was seized from five persons carrying hard cash at Ronipara village in Tikrikkilla constituency, West Garo Hills deputy commissioner Ram Singh told PTI.

Meanwhile, sector officers deployed in the state capital seized Rs 13 lakhs in cash from a private vehicle and the person carrying could not produce evidence, officials said.

-PTI

