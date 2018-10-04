Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 04 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Rs 2.5 Cut on Petrol, Diesel Prices

October 04
16:56 2018
NET Bureau

In a big development, the Narendra Modi government on Thursday announced a total relief of Rs 2.5 per litre on petrol and diesel in collaboration with oil companies, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters. Arun Jaitley said that the government will cut excise duty by Rs 1.5 per litre on petrol and diesel, while oil marketing companies will absorb the loss of Rs 1 per litre.

Arun Jaitley also urged the states to provide relief on fuel prices in tandem with central government’s decision so that the consumer gets a total relief of Rs 5 per litre.

Arun Jaitley said that India is getting impacted by two major international developments: rise in crude oil prices and rate hike by the US Fed. He said that only the current account deficit (CAD) is under pressure, while the fiscal deficit is getting a lot of comfort due to higher-than-expected direct tax collections.

SOURCE- Financial Express

