Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 14 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Rs. 305 Cr Central Aid for Calamity-Hit Manipur, Kerala, Mizoram

Rs. 305 Cr Central Aid for Calamity-Hit Manipur, Kerala, Mizoram
December 14
10:33 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A total of Rs 305.14 crore has been sanctioned as central assistance to Manipur, Kerala and Mizoram, which faced various natural calamities in 2016-17, the home ministry said.

A decision to grant the amount was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh and Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba among others.

The central assistance has been approved to Manipur and Mizoram affected floods and landslides, and drought-hit Kerala, according to a home ministry statement. The committee approved an assistance of Rs 130.65 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) to Manipur.

The committee approved Rs 125.47 crore to Kerala — Rs 112.05 crore from the NDRF and Rs 13.42 crore from the National Rural Drinking Water Programme (NRDWP). It also approved Rs 49.02 crore for Mizoram — Rs 42.77 crore from the NDRF and Rs 6.25 crore from the NRDWP.

-PTI

Tags
Central Aid
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.