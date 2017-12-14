Rs. 305 Cr Central Aid for Calamity-Hit Manipur, Kerala, Mizoram

A total of Rs 305.14 crore has been sanctioned as central assistance to Manipur, Kerala and Mizoram, which faced various natural calamities in 2016-17, the home ministry said.

A decision to grant the amount was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh and Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba among others.

The central assistance has been approved to Manipur and Mizoram affected floods and landslides, and drought-hit Kerala, according to a home ministry statement. The committee approved an assistance of Rs 130.65 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) to Manipur.

The committee approved Rs 125.47 crore to Kerala — Rs 112.05 crore from the NDRF and Rs 13.42 crore from the National Rural Drinking Water Programme (NRDWP). It also approved Rs 49.02 crore for Mizoram — Rs 42.77 crore from the NDRF and Rs 6.25 crore from the NRDWP.

-PTI