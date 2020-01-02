Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 02 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Rs 380 crore worth of liquor sold on New Year’s eve in Telangana

Rs 380 crore worth of liquor sold on New Year’s eve in Telangana
January 02
13:03 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Tipplers and New Year revellers had a field day in Telangana as liquor worth Rs 380 crore was sold across the state during the last two days, officials said on Wednesday.

Boozers and revellers gulped down liquor worth nearly Rs 200 crore on December 30 and 31 each against average daily sale of Rs 60 crore.

Hyderabad and surrounding districts of Ranga Reddy and Medchal recorded the highest liquor sale in the state, said officials of state excise department.

It was not just the liquor sale figures which saw huge jump. More than 3000 people were booked for drunken driving across the state on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1. A total of 3,148 motorists were issued challans for driving in an inebriated condition across the state.

The cases were detected in special drive taken up by traffic police at 239 places.

Police in Hyderabad and surroundings registered more than 2,000 cases of drunken driving. As many as 951 cases were registered in the limits of Hyderabad police commissionerate while 873 people were booked in Cyberabad commissionerate which covers the information technology hub and outskirts. Rachakonda police commissionerate, which covers parts of Hyderabad and outskirts, recorded 281 violations.

The state government had relaxed the timings for operation of liquor shops and bars for New Year celebrations. They were allowed to sell liquor till 1 a.m. on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

The huge jump in liquor sale was despite the recent increase in prices. The government had hiked the liquor prices by 10 per cent ahead of the New Year. The hike, announced two weeks ago, is expected to rake in additional revenues of Rs.300-400 crore to take the overall revenue from liquor to Rs 20,000 crore during the current financial year.

Liquor is one of the biggest sources of revenue for the state. The opposition parties have been critical of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government for unregulated sale of liquor, leading to increase in crimes against women.

Following the brutal gang-rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near Hyderabad in November, the opposition parties had demanded the government to check ‘free flow’ of liquor. D. K. Aruna, a woman leader of the BJP, had undertaken fast to demand prohibition in the state.

Source: The News Minute

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.