Rs 4 Lakh Each to the Families of Children Killed in Chirang

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed deep shock and grief over the reported incident of accidental death of three children at Chirang village under Hayuliang circle in Anjaw district due to explosion of a live bomb near Army Firing range on Saturday evening.

Reportedly, it is believed that the children, had found a live explosive from the Army Firing Range nearby their village. Unaware of the danger they collected it but unfortunately the explosive exploded in the evening killing three children on the spot.

Deeply moved by the sad incident, Khandu extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and said that he along with the people of Arunachal Pradesh stand with the grieved family members during this trying times. As relief, he announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 Lakhs each to the next of kin from Chief Ministers Relief Fund.

He further cautioned the villagers to avert going to danger zones like the Army firing ranges which always pose threat to human lives. He also requested the Army to issue advisory or put on boards depicting danger zones or restricted area so that villagers and other people do not trespass such danger zones.

Such incidents should not reoccur for which extreme precautionary measures has to be put in place by the Army, the civil administration and the village elders, Khandu said.