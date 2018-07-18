RSF Boycotts All Educational Instructions in State

Strongly condemning the MU impasse which has crippled the educational atmosphere at the university, an against halting of classes for more than a month, Reformist Student’s Front (RSF) general headquarters has resolved to boycott the schools , colleges including engineering colleges and medical colleges of Manipur from tomorrow onwards.

A release signed by president, Thoiba Khumancha stated that RSF extends its support to the cause which MUSU is fighting for and the 48 hours general strike starting at midnight of Tuesday will be supported by the organisation.

On the other hand, RSF strongly condemns the excessive police action which not only injured the general secretary of DESAM but harassed many students during the confrontations yesterday, it said. VC AP Pandey, being the root cause of all these issues, and having no shame in himself, has remained stubborn by holding on to his post so far, it further said. His intention is not only to destroy the student community, but to decimate the entire Kangleipak (Manipur), the release alleged.

What comes as a surprise, is that the state government is not able to resolve the issue which has been ongoing for more than a month, it said. In this crucial moment, RSF has resolved to boycott the classes of all educational educations of Manipur staring tomorrow i.e. July 18 until the matter is finally closed with the removal of VC, it stated.

The prevailing issues at MU not only concerns solely to MUSU, MUTA and MUSA. Therefore, the organisation appeals all to support the boycott, it said. Those who are found holding classes, will be held responsible for any untoward outcomes, it added.

- Imphal Free Press