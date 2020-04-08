RSS-affiliate ABVP cancels its National Executive Council, training programmes

Two days after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) announced the cancellation of its annual training programmes in the wake of coronavirus, its affiliate Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has followed suit and postponed its National Executive Council (NEC) along with training programmes.

This would be the first time after Emergency that NEC and training programmes have been postponed.

ABVP national general secretary, Nidhi Tripathi informed that the NEC, the annual meeting, where agenda and work of action to be undertaken by the organisation throughout the year, has been postponed, and so are the 40 state-level training programmes that witness participation from 10,000 volunteers across the country.

“ABVP’s National Executive Council meeting and 40 state-level ‘Abhyas Vargs’ (members training camps) postponed. National Executive Council meeting held in May every year has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The meeting is an important one for the organisation as it is here that agenda for the coming session is decided upon with resolutions being passed on academic and contemporary subjects,” said Tripathi.

The National Executive Council witnesses participation of 448 representatives from all states of India.

In addition, ABVP has called upon the youths to donate to the PM-CARES Fund and also inspire others to do the same. It also urged the youth to donate blood in case there is any shortage due to lockdown.

Tripathi said that there are many concerns about academic session and release of scholarships and fellowships within the student community.

“We have submitted a memorandum to the Union HRD Minister and would give one each to all Chief Ministers and education ministers asking for immediate redressal of students’ grievances. These include sending mid-day meals to the students’ homes directly and sorting out fees issues for next academic sessions,” added the ABVP general secretary. These memorandums will be submitted to all the vice-chancellors as well.

The student body has initiated dialogues with educational institutions in Kolkata, Jharkhand, Karnataka and metropolitan cities to start online classes to cover up the syllabus.

Source: Business Standard