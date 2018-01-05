RSS-BJP ‘Agents of Devil’, Congress to Retain Power: Meghalaya CM

Sharpening his attacks on the BJP and the RSS, Chief Minister Mukul Sangma on Friday called them “agents of devil”, and expressed confidence that the Congress party will retain power in Meghalaya, after the state polls slated for later this year.

The veteran Congress leader accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre of being dictated to by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur who pick and choose who should be inducted into the Cabinet.

“Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) does not have power even to decide who should be a Minister (to be inducted into his Cabinet). This is how this NDA government is working and that is why you see what you see,” the veteran Congress leader said. “That is why you see the government some times doing things to embolden the so-called fringe elements,” he added.

Sangma was addressing his party leaders felicitating Public Health Engineering Minister Celestine Lyngdoh, who has been newly appointed as the Meghalaya Congress President.

“What is the agenda of BJP and what is the agenda of NDA government? The agenda of the NDA government is the agenda of BJP and the agenda of BJP is the agenda of RSS. It is RSS who dictates, it is RSS who decides,” the Chief Minister said.

Exhorting Congress leaders and workers to fight against RSS agents in Meghalaya, Sangma said: “We have to fight against the ‘agents of devil’. They are agents of devil because they want to divide the people, to make people fight; they want to make people kill each other. Will agent of God engage in these kinds of agendas?”

On the recent attacks on the Christian missionaries, Sangma said he had to write a letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh after requests from the people of the state who have children staying in other parts of the country.

“I had to write a strong letter to the Home Minister, saying this is what is happening. It is a dangerous trend and there will be repercussions if our boys and girls there become victims of such elements. There will be spillover effect that can result in chaotic law and order situation,” he said.

On the Congress’ prospects in the upcoming assembly elections, Sangma voiced confidence that the ruling Congress would win as many as 38 seats. “As of now, Congress will win in 38 seats. I am sure of that. We are far ahead (of others),” Sangma said.

However, the Congress has already suffered a major setback after seven of its legislators resigned as members of the assembly and joined the BJP and the National People’s Party (NPP) ahead of the state polls.

Moreover, veteran Congress legislator and state Congress president and four-time Chief Minister D.D. Lapang, incumbent Deputy Chief Minister Prof Roytre Christopher Laloo and Health and Family Welfare Minister Roshan Warjri have been declared “retired” from electoral politics.

The ninth Meghalaya Assembly comprising 60 members was constituted on March 1, 2013, and its term expires on March 6.

