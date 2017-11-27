RSS, BJP Will Turn India into a Theocratic State: Tripura CM

Resist yourself from the nefarious designs of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, this was urged by Tripura CM Manik Sarkar to the people of the state.

“They will turn India into a theocratic state. They will decide what one will eat, wear or with whom one makes friendship with,” said Sarkar while addressing a Centre of India Trade Unions (CITU) rally, adding, “In the name of gau rakshak (cow protectors), they are creating lot of troubles. They are trying to create such an atmosphere in the state.”

He further alleged that RSS, BJP and Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) are conspiring to defeat the pro-poor Left government n Tripura, which is pursuing an alternative path.

The chief minister, while accepting that his government may not have solved every problem in the state, stressed that his government had never taken any initiative which is against the people of the state.