Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 14 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

RSS Chief to Pay 5-Day Visit to Tripura from Friday

RSS Chief to Pay 5-Day Visit to Tripura from Friday
December 14
17:26 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagawat would pay a five-day visit to Tripura from tomorrow (Friday) during course of which he would review the organisatinal works of the Sangha to further strengthen it in the Northeastern region.

Bhagawat would interact with the executives of the north eastern region as part of the exercise, sources in the RSS said on Thursday.

“Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwatji would review the organizational works of the Uttarpurba Kshetra with the executives of RSS in his five day tour beginning from tomorrow. He would also address a public rally here on Sunday”, RSS Pracharak, Manoranjan Pradhan told reporters in Agartala.

He said, the entire north eastern region was organizationally divided into four Prantas, which include Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Assam and Dakshin Assam and added Tripura, Mizoram and Barak Valley falls under Dakshin Assam Pranta.

Pradhan said, all the major organizers of all the four Prantas would be present in the Samiksha (review meeting) and would discuss how the organization could be further strengthened in the region. The RSS Chief would leave the state on Dec 19.

Bhagwat visit assumes significance as Tripura would witness Assembly poll early next year. BJP and RSS have been working intensely in the state to make a determined effort to form a government in the state ruled currently by CPI-M.

-PTI

Tags
Mohan BhagawatRSS chief
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.