RSS Chief to Pay 5-Day Visit to Tripura from Friday

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagawat would pay a five-day visit to Tripura from tomorrow (Friday) during course of which he would review the organisatinal works of the Sangha to further strengthen it in the Northeastern region.

Bhagawat would interact with the executives of the north eastern region as part of the exercise, sources in the RSS said on Thursday.

“Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwatji would review the organizational works of the Uttarpurba Kshetra with the executives of RSS in his five day tour beginning from tomorrow. He would also address a public rally here on Sunday”, RSS Pracharak, Manoranjan Pradhan told reporters in Agartala.

He said, the entire north eastern region was organizationally divided into four Prantas, which include Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Assam and Dakshin Assam and added Tripura, Mizoram and Barak Valley falls under Dakshin Assam Pranta.

Pradhan said, all the major organizers of all the four Prantas would be present in the Samiksha (review meeting) and would discuss how the organization could be further strengthened in the region. The RSS Chief would leave the state on Dec 19.

Bhagwat visit assumes significance as Tripura would witness Assembly poll early next year. BJP and RSS have been working intensely in the state to make a determined effort to form a government in the state ruled currently by CPI-M.

