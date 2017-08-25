RSS Pracharak Arrested for Raping a Minor Girl in Arunachal

The police has arrested a person on the charge of rape and abduction of a minor girl of Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh. The person, stated to be a RSS pracharak, was arrested on Augutst 22, Namsai superintendent of police C K Mein said on Friday.

43-year-old Narendra Kumar Singh was produced in the court on August 23 and was remanded to police custody for five days, he said. The person was arrested on the basis of an FIR filed by the parents of the victim, a student of Class nine, the police superintendent said.

The victim in her statement claimed that she was raped in his car on August 18 and was called again on August 20 by the accused. She was threatened not to disclose the matter, he said. The accused has, however, denied the charge, he said.

The following day the parents of the girl began to search for her but could not locate as her phone was switched off. On August 22 the police in Sadiya police station in Assam took both the accused and the girl in its custody from near the Dhola-Sadiya bridge and handed them over to Namsai police, he said. A case was registered and investigation is on, Mein added.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee condemned the incident said that it was an eye opener for the people of the state regarding RSS.

“Rape and kidnapping of a minor girl is undoubtedly a heinous crime. The accused must be subjected to rigorous and exemplary punishment so that such a heinous crime is not repeated,” APCC said in a statement on Friday.

-PTI