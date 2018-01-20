Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 20 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

RSS to Hold Mega Rally in Guwahati on Sunday

RSS to Hold Mega Rally in Guwahati on Sunday
January 20
11:21 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The RSS is going to hold a mega rally on Sunday in Guwahati, where more than 33,000 of its members in Sangh uniform will perform yoga, it publicity incharge said on Friday.

The rally will be addressed by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, he said. The Assam unit of the RSS includes some districts of Assam, the entire Nagaland and Meghalaya.

The ‘Luitporia Hindu Samabesh’ is being organised ahead of the February 27 Assembly elections in Nagaland and Meghalaya. The BJP is aiming to make further inroads into the northeast after having formed governments in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

“A mega public rally of the RSS’s Assam unit will be organised on January 21 in Guwahati. The meeting is expected to be attended by more than one lakh people, including over 33,000 Sangh workers,” the Sangh’s Assam prachar pramukh (publicity incharge) Shankar Das told PTI.

Sangh members will perform different ‘asans’ (exercises) wearing Sangh dress, he said. Das said over 20,000 families from across the three states have decided to provide five food packets each for distribution during the rally.

-PTI

Tags
Luitporia Hindu SamabeshRSS GuwahatiRSS Mega Rally
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.