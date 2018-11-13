Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 13 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

RSS, VHP to hold mega rally in Delhi on Dec 9: Report

RSS, VHP to hold mega rally in Delhi on Dec 9: Report
November 13
11:54 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The RSS, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other right-wing bodies will hold a rally in Delhi’s Ramleela Maidan on December 9 in a major push for the Ram Temple ahead of Parliament’s Winter Session.

According to CNN News 18 reports, approximately 8 lakh people are expected to attend the rally. The members of VHP and Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samaj will also write letters to all MPs, seeking their support on the issue. They will hold rallies in all parliamentary constituencies across the country to mobilise people.

Last month, VHP members gathered in New Delhi held meeting with the Hindu saints over the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The members discussed ways of constructing Ram Temple in Ayodhya at the controversial site.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in his annual Vijayadashami speech in Nagpur, demanded a law to pave the way for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying an organised Hindu society is the bedrock of unity and the acceptance of eternal Hindutva ethos is the “panacea” for fundamentalism.

Clamour for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has been growing since the Supreme Court fixed the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute cases for the first week of January next year before an appropriate bench, which will decide the schedule of hearing.

source: oneindia.com

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.