Ruckus in Parliament as President Ram Nath Kovind backs CAA, condemns violence in name of protests

NET Bureau

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act by Parliament had fulfilled the dream of ‘Father of the Nation’ Mahatma Gandhi. Addressing the joint session of Parliament ahead of the Budget Session, the President said, “I am happy that the dream of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi has been fulfilled through the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act by both the Houses of Parliament.” The Central Hall of Parliament witnessed a brief uproar as the President made mention of the CAA. Some members were also heard raising slogans.

“In the environment that prevailed post-partition, Bapu had said, ‘Hindus and Sikhs in Pakistan, who do not wish to stay there, can come to India. It is the duty of the Indian government to ensure they are enabled to lead normal life’. Supporting Bapu’s idea, several national leaders and political parties have also taken this forward. It is our responsibility to honour the wishes of our nation-builders,” the President said

President Kovind further took note of the incidents of violence during the ongoing stir over the passage of CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens and condemned such incidents. “My government is clearly of the view that mutual discussions and debates further strengthen democracy. At the same time, any kind of violence in the name of protest weakens the society and the country,” he said.

Expressing happiness over the passage of the CAA by both Houses of Parliament, the President also highlighted the rising incidents of atrocities and injustice against minorities in Pakistan and also said that the global community needs to stand up and take note of the human rights violations in the neighbouring country.

“I condemn the atrocities against minorities in Pakistan and call upon the global community to take note of it and urge them to take necessary action in this direction,” the President said

The President also clarified that the process of granting citizenship to people from any faith remained the same and anyone who wished to take up Indian citizenship could still do so. “My government would like to clarify once again that the process for people who have faith in India, and wish to seek Indian citizenship, regardless of their religion, remains unchanged,” he said. The CAA only relates to grant citizenship to minorities who entered India prior to 2014.

“A person from any faith can become an Indian citizen by completing the process. The government has also taken sufficient measures to ensure that granting citizenship to refugees does not culturally affect any region, particularly the Northeast,” the President added.

Source: The Financial Express