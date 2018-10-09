Rupee Hits A New Record Low

NET Bureau

The rupee erased all its morning gains to hit a new record low of 74.27 against the US dollar in afternoon trade on Tuesday after Brent crude breached the $84 a barrel-mark again and the American currency strengthened overseas. Moreover, unabated foreign fund outflows weighed on the rupee, traders said.

It broke previous record low (intra-day) of 74.23 reached on October 5.

At the forex market, the domestic unit opened higher at 73.93 and advanced to 73.88 on fresh selling by exporters amid weakness in dollar against some currencies overseas.

However, it turned weak and slipped to trade at a fresh lifetime low of 74.27, showing a fall of 21 paise over its Monday’s close of 74.06.

