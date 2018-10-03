Rupee Hits All-Time Low Against Dollar

NET Bureau

The rupee registered a new all-time low against the US dollar on Wednesday, slipping below the 73 mark for the first time ever. A surge in crude oil prices – which held near their highest level since 2014 – along with demand for the dollar and strength of the greenback overseas hurt the rupee, according to analysts. Extended weakness in the rupee comes despite the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announcing bond purchases worth Rs. 36,000 this month to ease liquidity. Analysts will closely watch the outcome of a three-day policy meeting, which began on Wednesday.

The rupee opened at 73.26 against the greenback on Wednesday, as against its previous close of 72.91. It hit a new all-time low of 73.42 against the US currency during the session. Analysts expect the rupee to remain under pressure against the dollar amid projections of a further rise in crude oil prices

Higher crude prices would continue to weigh on domestic bonds and the rupee, said forex advisory firm IFA Global in a note. Crude prices are likely to prevail over liquidity easing measures announced by the RBI, it added.

In the international market, crude prices firmed on expectations of a tighter supply from next month, but strength in the dollar and rising US production curbed gains. Brent – the global benchmark for crude oil – traded near $85 per barrel on Wednesday, inches from a 2014 high of $85.45 registered earlier this week. Brent prices have risen more than 20 per cent since the beginning of April.