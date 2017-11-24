Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 24 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Rural Livelihood Scheme for NE Will Benefit Tribals: Singh

Rural Livelihood Scheme for NE Will Benefit Tribals: Singh
November 24
11:33 2017
The new Rural Livelihood scheme for the Northeast will primarily benefit the tribals and the lower socio economic groups including women in the region, this was stated Union DoNER Minister Jitendra Singh.

“To begin with, four states, – Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura, will be taken up for helping the tribal and even the non-tribal lower groups living in remote areas. The project is aimed at assisting over 10,000 Self Help Groups (SHGs) and benefit about three lakh poor households,” he said.

He further added that the North East Rural Livelihood Project is being supported by the World Bank.

“North-Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC) Ltd, a PSU under his ministry, is also assisting the farmers and agriculturists to obtain remunerative price for their produce,” he mentioned, adding, “Special focus is on women, particularly tribal women, woman-headed households and single woman households. The more vulnerable tribal groups like Reang in Tripura and Lepsha and Bhutias in Sikkim are also going to benefit from it.”

Jitendra SinghNERAMAC
