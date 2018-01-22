Rural Schools to Debate over Made in India Products at Goroimari

Net Bureau

The Annual Rural Inter School Debate Competition that is held at Goroimari in Kamrup Rural District every year will enter into its fifth year in 2018 and it will take place in January 27.

The debate has always generated a lot of heat as the topics chosen over the years have been very current and issues of concern to the country. The past topics were – Rural life is better than urban life (2014), Population is a boon for India (2015), Social media is beneficial for students (2016), and Politicians are taking India backward (2017). Keeping in view the present government’s focus on “Make in India” initiative, the topic for the current year’s debate has been selected as “Made in India products are better than foreign products.”

This year’s debate is being organised by the “Stars of North East” (SoNE) and hosted by Al Ameen Islamic Model School, Goroimari. The SoNE is a group of professionals, mostly youngsters, who are engaged in unearthing, mentoring, nurturing, and showcasing of talents across the North Eastern region.

On the sidelines of the Debate Competition, Rahmat Ullah, retired Principal of Sontoli Higher Secondary School, will be given the “Star Honour” for his lifetime contribution to the cause of education and youth empowerment in Kamrup Rural District.