Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 12 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Russia awarded PM Modi the highest and the oldest Russian state decoration

Russia awarded PM Modi the highest and the oldest Russian state decoration
April 12
16:39 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Russia has awarded Prime Minister Narendra Modi Order of St Andrew the Apostle, the highest order of the Russian Federation. PM Modi was awarded the order for “exceptional services in promoting special & privileged strategic partnership between” Russia and India, the Russian embassy in India said in a tweet.

According to the Russian government, the Order of St Andrew the Apostle was established in the 17th century by Peter the Great around 1699 and is the oldest of Russia’s state decorations.

The Order of St Andrew the Apostle is both the highest and the old state decoration of Russia. The order was abolished in the erstwhile Soviet Union in 1918 and was re-established in 1998.

According to the Russian govenrment, “The Order of St Andrew the Apostle is awarded to outstanding politicians and public figures, as well as other citizens of Russia, for exceptional services…”

In 2017, Chinese president Xi Jinping was awarded the Order of St Andrew the Apostle.

With the Russian award, PM Narendra Modi has now been honoured with around seven top global awards. PM Modi has previously been awarded the United Arab Emirates’s top honour as well as of countries including South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Palestine and Afghanistan.

PM Modi has also been awarded a United Nations honour.

Source: India Today

Tags
PM Narendra ModiRussiaVladimir Putin
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.