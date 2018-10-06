Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 06 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Russia To Work With India For Stabalizing Oil Prices

Russia To Work With India For Stabalizing Oil Prices
October 06
07:00 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday concluded the 19th annual strategic dialogue in Delhi and the two leaders focused on the “unique” relationship, with PM Modi driving home the message that there is no drift in ties between Moscow and Delhi, even as India and US enhanced their strategic and defence cooperation.

During the annual strategic dialogue, the two nations inked eight pacts in areas of railways, nuclear energy, fertilisers and cooperation in peaceful uses of outer space as well as India’s manned space mission programme scheduled for 2022.

“I am confident that President Putin’s commitment will give more energy to these relations. And our trust and friendship will be further strengthened and our special and privileged strategic partnership will scale new heights,” said PM Modi in his statement.

“PM Modi spoke of rising oil prices and its impact on the domestic economy. President Putin said that Russia would work with India to see stability in oil prices and try and enhance production of petroleum if needed,” said a source.

Unlike the Rafale agreement, that was announced by the top leaders, the inking of the $5.4 billion S-400 agreement was not mentioned by either PM Modi or President Putin in their remarks to the media but included in a joint statement.

Putin said, “Military-technical cooperation is not limited to Russian arms supplies. Our defence ministries and general staff maintain regular contact and work to enhance the combat readiness of our armed forces.” Modi said India and Russia were “unanimous in strengthening multi-polarity and multilateralism in this rapidly changing world”. While Moscow advocated the early adoption of CCIT (Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism) that India has been pushing for at the UN since 1996, the two sides did not name any Pakistan-based or other terror group and entity in the joint statement.

The 68-para statement said, “The sides denounced terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reiterated the need to combat international terrorism with a decisive and collective response without any double standards. The sides agreed to converge their efforts to eradicate terrorist networks, their sources of financing, arms and fighters supply channels, to counter terrorist ideology, propaganda and recruitment.”

Sources said there was no Pakistan-specific discussion, but it figured broadly in the context of reconciliation with the Taliban. Sources said Putin was keen to learn about implementation of GST reforms from Modi, as he mulls the option for Russia.

SOURCE- Tribune

Tags
India Russia meetnarendra modiNarendra Modi meets Valdimir PutinPutin in India
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.