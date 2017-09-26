Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 26 Sep 2017

Northeast Today

Russian Couple Suspected of Killing, Eating 30 Victims

Russian Couple Suspected of Killing, Eating 30 Victims
September 26
13:53 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A Russian couple have been arrested over suspicion of killing and eating at least 30 of their victims since 1999 in Krasnodar region, police said.

The police said on Monday that seven victims have been identified, reports CNN. The crimes were uncovered when a cell phone, which included images of the 35-year-old man posing with a dismembered female victim, was found on a street in Krasnodar earlier this month.

The remains of the woman were found in a bag nearby the following day, according to the state-media reports. At first, the man denied having killed the woman, claiming he had found the remains and had taken photographs of himself with them, before losing his phone.

An informed source said that many of the details of the case were yet to be confirmed, but added that “at the moment, law enforcement had discovered a glass jar with a canned hand”, CNN reported.

Earlier this year, former policeman Mikhail Popkov was charged with 60 additional murders in addition to 22 that had already resulted in convictions. He carried out the killings over nearly 20 years.

-IANS

Tags
KrasnodarRussian couple
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Most Shared Posts

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.