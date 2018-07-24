Russia’s ‘Fake News’ Bill May Heavily Fine on Social Media

Russia has declared a war against fake news in the country. The country, which itself has been accused of spreading fake news and misinformation during 2016 US Presidential election, wants to have a law that allows it to punish big social media sites if users posts something that is “inaccurate” and if that content is not removed within 24 hours.

According to a report from the NY Times, the new law if passed, will force social media sites with more than 100,000 daily visitors and comments feature to take down the inaccurate posts within 24 hours after such posts are reported. Or they could be fined for upto 50 million roubles, which is roughly $800,000. The bill has already been submitted by the ruling party in the country.

Interestingly Russia is not the only country that is trying to make it expensive for people or companies to post or host inaccurate information. Recently, Uganda — yes, the same place that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting right now — announced that it would tax people who use social media in the country.

Russian move to curve fake news, however, has under criticism from rights groups that see the new proposed law something that would curb free speech. The bill, if passed, will join the current Russian law that can punish a social media user for posting content that promotes homosexuality, threatens public order or is deemed extremist. The punishment can be in fines as well as prison time.

Critics of the bill worry that the new law could force the moderators of social media sites to set-up their offices in Russia and forced to work closely with the government. The law would pressurize social media companies to change their security features in accordance with the Russian government. This is something that Facebook and Twitter have been avoiding since a long time. The law would give the government an unseen dominance over the social media site, thus, controlling the way these sites work and also spying on the lives of its users.

Earlier this year, Russian foreign ministry announced a new feature on its website where it put the media reports that it considered fake news. The feature was introduced, reportedly, to counter the accusations from the US and EU countries that Russia was spreading misinformation and was meddle in the politics of these countries.

- India Today