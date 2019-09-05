Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 05 Sep 2019

Northeast Today

Sachin Tendulkar pays heartfelt tribute to coach Ramakant Achrekar

Sachin Tendulkar pays heartfelt tribute to coach Ramakant Achrekar
September 05
16:40 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Net Bureau

India celebrates Teachers’ Day on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and honour our beloved teachers. Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday took to social media platform Twitter to pay tribute to his late coach Ramakant Achrekar on the special occasion. Tendulkar shared a throwback picture of him with Achrekar to pay a heartfelt tribute for the iconic cricket coach who nurtured plenty of cricketers including the likes of Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli.

Padma Shri awardee, Achrekar breathed his last on January 2 in Mumbai aged 87. Tendulkar had given an emotional tribute to Achrekar on his funeral while stating he learned the ABCD of cricket under the tutelage of the legendary coach.

The occasion of Teachers’ Day was no different for Tendulkar who remembered his coach and teacher and penned a heartfelt homage to Achrekar. Tendulkar wrote that Achrekar taught him to play straight on both on the field and in life while adding he will always be grateful to Achrekar’s teaching and contribution in his life.

“Teachers impart not just education but also values. Achrekar Sir taught me to play straight – on the field and in life. I shall always remain grateful to him for his immeasurable contribution in my life. His lessons continue to guide me today. #TeachersDay”, wrote Tendulkar on Thursday.

Upon Achrekar’s demise, Tendulkar had stated his childhood coach had given him the foundation to succeed in life and cricket.

“Cricket in heaven will be enriched with the presence of Achrekar Sir. Like many of his students, I learnt my ABCD of cricket under Sir’s guidance. His contribution to my life cannot be captured in words. He built the foundation that I stand on,” Tendulkar had said

Source: TimesNowNews

Tags
cricketsachin tendulkarteachers day
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.