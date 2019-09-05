Sachin Tendulkar pays heartfelt tribute to coach Ramakant Achrekar

Net Bureau

India celebrates Teachers’ Day on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and honour our beloved teachers. Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday took to social media platform Twitter to pay tribute to his late coach Ramakant Achrekar on the special occasion. Tendulkar shared a throwback picture of him with Achrekar to pay a heartfelt tribute for the iconic cricket coach who nurtured plenty of cricketers including the likes of Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli.

Padma Shri awardee, Achrekar breathed his last on January 2 in Mumbai aged 87. Tendulkar had given an emotional tribute to Achrekar on his funeral while stating he learned the ABCD of cricket under the tutelage of the legendary coach.

The occasion of Teachers’ Day was no different for Tendulkar who remembered his coach and teacher and penned a heartfelt homage to Achrekar. Tendulkar wrote that Achrekar taught him to play straight on both on the field and in life while adding he will always be grateful to Achrekar’s teaching and contribution in his life.

“Teachers impart not just education but also values. Achrekar Sir taught me to play straight – on the field and in life. I shall always remain grateful to him for his immeasurable contribution in my life. His lessons continue to guide me today. #TeachersDay”, wrote Tendulkar on Thursday.

Upon Achrekar’s demise, Tendulkar had stated his childhood coach had given him the foundation to succeed in life and cricket.

“Cricket in heaven will be enriched with the presence of Achrekar Sir. Like many of his students, I learnt my ABCD of cricket under Sir’s guidance. His contribution to my life cannot be captured in words. He built the foundation that I stand on,” Tendulkar had said

Source: TimesNowNews