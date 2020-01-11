SAD camp held at Mikong village

NET Bureau

Initiated by the East Siang district administration, twenty seven government departments provided services to the people of Mikong village under Ruksin subdivision during Sarkar Apke Dwar(SAD) camp on Friday.

The SAD camp was inaugurated by the Ruksin ADC Kabit Apang in presence of DPO SK Sharma, CO Bilat Oni Padun, host leaders, GBs and villagers. Apang advised all to take all benefits being sponsored by the government department at doorstep. Such services will help the villagers immensely besides saving their time and energy, he stated.