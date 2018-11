NET Bureau

Thirty government departments offered their services during the Sarkar AapkeDwar camp, organized at Ledum village by the East Siang administration on Tuesday.

The camp was inaugurated 37-Pasighat MLA Tatung Jamoh in presence of Deputy Commissioner TamiyoTatak, host officers, leaders and others. MLA Jamoh highlighted various achievements and ongoing schemes and projects undertaken by the government on the occasion. He appealed the villagers to avail optimum benefits during the camp.