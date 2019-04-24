Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 24 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Sadhvi Pragya says cow urine cured her cancer. Doctors not convinced

Sadhvi Pragya says cow urine cured her cancer. Doctors not convinced
April 24
12:28 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

“A mixture of gau mutra (cow urine) and other cow products cured my cancer,” BJP candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya, told on Monday as she filed her nomination from the Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh.

Soon after, the interview went viral with social media debating the benefits of cow urine. But can cow urine really cure cancer? Doctors are not convinced.

“Scientifically, there is no evidence of cow urine curing cancer. There may be anecdotal evidence, i.e. someone may say that he/she benefitted, but that is different. It has to be tested on patients. Only then, can we say with surety that cow urine cures cancer,” says Dr. Vikas Goswami, medical oncologist senior consultant at Max Super Specialty Hospital in Delhi’s Patparganj.

Agrees Dr. Biswajyoti of Artemis Hospital, Gurugram. “I have never prescribed cow urine for cancer. Also, there is no record of patients getting cured after consuming cow urine or other cow products. We always prescribe allopathy treatment. Patients undergoing alternative treatment, in fact, have returned with much worse condition that is inoperable,” he says.

Sadhvi Pragya, who is also an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, is a breast cancer survivor. “I was a patient of cancer and I cured myself by consuming cow urine and panchgavya-mixed ayurvedic herbs,” she said.

Panchagavya is a mixture of five cow products and used in traditional Hindu rituals. These are cow dung, urine, milk, curd and ghee. These are mixed in proper ratio and then allowed to ferment. Sadhvi Pragya called the cure scientific, saying, “I am a living example of its effectiveness.”

Source: India Today

 

Tags
BJPcancerCow UrineGou mutraSadhvi Pragya
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.