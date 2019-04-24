Sadhvi Pragya says cow urine cured her cancer. Doctors not convinced

NET Bureau

“A mixture of gau mutra (cow urine) and other cow products cured my cancer,” BJP candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya, told on Monday as she filed her nomination from the Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh.

Soon after, the interview went viral with social media debating the benefits of cow urine. But can cow urine really cure cancer? Doctors are not convinced.

“Scientifically, there is no evidence of cow urine curing cancer. There may be anecdotal evidence, i.e. someone may say that he/she benefitted, but that is different. It has to be tested on patients. Only then, can we say with surety that cow urine cures cancer,” says Dr. Vikas Goswami, medical oncologist senior consultant at Max Super Specialty Hospital in Delhi’s Patparganj.

Agrees Dr. Biswajyoti of Artemis Hospital, Gurugram. “I have never prescribed cow urine for cancer. Also, there is no record of patients getting cured after consuming cow urine or other cow products. We always prescribe allopathy treatment. Patients undergoing alternative treatment, in fact, have returned with much worse condition that is inoperable,” he says.

Sadhvi Pragya, who is also an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, is a breast cancer survivor. “I was a patient of cancer and I cured myself by consuming cow urine and panchgavya-mixed ayurvedic herbs,” she said.

Panchagavya is a mixture of five cow products and used in traditional Hindu rituals. These are cow dung, urine, milk, curd and ghee. These are mixed in proper ratio and then allowed to ferment. Sadhvi Pragya called the cure scientific, saying, “I am a living example of its effectiveness.”

Source: India Today