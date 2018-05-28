Safeguard the Demographic Structure of Manipur: MSAD

Manipuri Students’ Association Delhi (MSAD) has recently organized a discussion program on the present socio-political and economic status of Manipur under the topic “Identifying Colonial Settlers: A Perspective on Manipur Society through the Lens of Israel-Palestine Conflict”. The commitment to organize the program was ignited by the ongoing Israeli genocide of Palestinians, founded upon Israeli occupation of Palestine using its military and population transfer where the rightful claim for a free and liberated Palestine is rejected by the Zionist state leading to a systematic killing of Palestinian civilians by Western allies backed Israel.

“In India, the Kashmiris face a similar plight under the Indian occupation. The voices of the Kashmiris for freedom from India are answered with pellets and bullets resulting in disfigurements, blinding and loss of thousands of Kashmiri lives. More than a hundred of the populations have been killed and many more injured and blinded in this year’s crackdown on the Kashmiri population. In the name of retaliation, the Indian state uses its military force with absolute immunity to terrorize the Kashmiris,” MASD told in a statement.

“Under similar circumstances, the people of Manipur have been living a life of terror and uncertainty under India’s occupation since 1949. Deterioration of the economy monopolized by outsiders, forced disappearances, fake encounters, rapes and murder of indigenous women and men, etc. continue to reek Manipur. There has been unchecked migration of non-Manipuris taking place in Manipur and the whole of the Northeast region. Many non-Manipuris are being transferred in an organized manner from various parts of India and with their number in Manipur escalating each and every single day, the fate of the people of Manipur is at stake,” said K. Javed Mehedi, General Secretary MSAD in a statement released.

The discussion program put light upon the proposed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 and its impact on the Northeast region. “In Tripura, the indigenous population has been already reduced to a minority in its own space with little representation, no economic power and no social/community agency,” said the issued statement.

Panelists in MSAD organized discussion program told, “Truth be told, Manipur does not see the non-locals as merely non-locals, but as colonial settlers carrying out the project of colonizing the historical, geopolitical space of Manipur. It can’t be said that Manipur, in years to come, will not be converted into a Palestine of India, a gift of Indian democracy.”

MSAD, as a collective voice of the student community of Manipur, took a solid stand to safeguard the demographic structure of Manipur in the discussion program.

“MSAD is of the view that the non-Manipuris staying in various part of Manipur are the fruits of state-sponsored migration to Manipur, the result of a constant attempt to change the demographic structure, assimilate the indigenous identities and cultures through this settler population and various other agents, a project executed and framed by India to colonies and nationalize the space that is Manipur. The ruling class has joined hands to carry out this project of nationalizing space and MSAD takes these groups as anti-Manipur,” said issued statement.

The discussion program discussed the recent clash at Khurai. “The recent clash at Khurai between the people of Manipur and the outsiders/settlers is nothing but a manifestation of the larger political development happening under Indian rule over Manipur since 1949, after the takeover of Manipur.”

MSAD further urges the people of Manipur to stand united and fight the common oppressor. “We urge the international community to stand united and give its solidarity to the rightful claim of Manipur to restore its lost sovereignty and to those oppressed nations and communities all over the world struggling for freedom and liberty.”