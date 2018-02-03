Safexpress Announces Rs 100 Cr Investment in Northeast

Ahead of the much hyped Global Investment Summit, Safexpress, India’s largest Supply Chain and Logistics company on Friday announced an investment of Rs 100 crore in the northeastern region.

Safexpress, which has the largest Logistics Network in the northeast, is representing the Logistics industry at the Global Summit, which will be held in Guwahati from Saturday.

Of the 12 focus industries identified by the Assam government for investment in northeast in general and Assam in particular, logistics is one of the major industries.

“On this momentous occasion, we are pleased to announce an investment of Rs. 100 Crore in the Northeast region. We whole-heartedly support this wonderful initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost investment in this region,” said Safexpress Managing Director, Rubal Jain on Friday.

The Safexpress is seen as an icon in logistics industry, and hence was the flagbearer of the industry at this very prestigious Summit.

“Given the vital role Assam plays in connecting northeast to the rest of the country, Safexpress has recently built up an ultra-modern Logistics Park in Guwahati.

We have invested Rs 30 crore in creating this state-of-the-art Logistics Park,” said Vineet Kanaujia, Vice President – Marketing, Safexpress. “Northeast has always been a very high priority region for us. We have offices across the whole of northeast,” he added.

