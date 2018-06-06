Saffron Brigade Mulling to Free Mizoram from ‘Congress Grip’

Following the words of BJP National President Amit Shah who recently during 3rd NEDA conclave assured that Northeast will be ‘Congress-Mukt’ by 2019, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Wednesday assured that Mizoram would be freed from the Congress’ grip when the state goes to polls during the later part of this year.’

Addressing a press conference in Mizoram, he stated, “The saffron party is preparing its rank and file in Mizoram to face the upcoming polls and a massive election campaign would be launched from August, after the monsoon gets over.”

Madhav further noted that Manipur is the only Northeastern state where BJP is yet to have its share of power.

When asked if the BJP would forge pre-poll alliance with regional parties as was done in other Northeastern states, he said, “BJP has the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), an alliance of all regional parties in the region, in which the Mizo National Front (MNF) is also a constituent.”

“Even as the NEDA is more of a ‘development alliance’, it can be an electoral alliance – which time will tell,” he added.