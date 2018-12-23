Saffron Outrage as Sex Workers Visit Ayodhya

NET Bureau

For a change, the discourse was not about the Ram temple. Morari Bapu, the veteran exponent of Ram Katha, invited sex workers from Mumbai to his Saturday event in Ayodhya, and 200 came to listen to his recitation of Tulsidas’s Manas Ganika.

This made the saffron camp see red. An outraged mahant of the Dandiya temple, Bharat Vyas, said, “A gathering of sex workers in Lord Ram’s birthplace would send a wrong message… in the holy town where pilgrims come to wash their sins. We oppose Morari Bapu’s move.”

For the women, it was the experience of a lifetime. “It’s a huge honour to be invited… This is the first time we are part of a religious gathering,” one of them said.

But Morari Bapu was unmoved. “Tulsidas, referred to ‘ganikas’ (sex-workers) in Ramayana and spoke about reforming the lives of sex workers,” he said. “I’ll continue to take up the cause of the underprivileged as Lord Ram’s life was based on acceptance and reforms.”

Another worker, Rani (name changed), said, “We too want our souls nurtured through devotion to god. We too are believers. After attending this, I feel blessed.”

Morari Bapu invited the women earlier this month when he visited Mumbai’s Kamathipura to interact with sex workers.

But Pravin Sharma, head of right-wing outfit Jyotish Shodh Sansthan, has gone and complained to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. “I’ve lodged a complaint against Morari Bapu with CM. If he wants to reform and rehabilitate sex workers, he should distribute money among them instead of spending on Ram Katha,” said Sharma.

Morari Bapu is trying to corrupt the town’s holy fibre, said Santosh Dubey, Dharam Sena chief and an accused in the Babri demolition case. “If Bapu wants to reform society, he must organise Ram Kathas in Maoist-hit zones or red-light areas.”

Ayodhya-based preacher Mahant Pawan Das Shastri went a step further. He said, “When great saints like Vishwamitra and Narad were not able to escape from the influence of women, sex workers’ presence in Ayodhya is completely unacceptable.”

Source: The Times of India

Image Source: The Times of India