Saharanpur Clashes: Shun Partisan Stance, CPI-M tells UP CM

Blaming the Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh for the violent clashes between Dalits and upper castes in Saharanpur, the CPI-M on Wednesday demanded action in the matter, including protection and monetary compensation for the Dalits.

“The CPI-M strongly condemns the murderous attacks on Dalits in Saharanpur, which has resulted in a Dalit youth being killed and many seriously injured. Certain upper caste elements sporting the colours of the Hindu Yuva Vahini launched these attacks,” the party said in a statement. “The steady deterioration in the situation is a result of the support the upper caste perpetrators of violence are receiving from the state government and the lack of will displayed by the administration for taking action against them,” it said.

“The CPI-M demands firm action against all those involved in the atrocities against the Dalits. The administration has to provide full protection to the vulnerable people. Adequate compensation must be paid to those who have suffered losses. The administration must withdraw false cases implicating Dalits and their leaders,” the party said. “The UP government must give up its partisan stance and ensure that the rule of law prevails in Saharanpur district,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Congress party on Wednesday demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government set up a special court and chargesheet those accused in the Saharanpur violence and that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is duty bound to provide protection to Dalits affected in the caste clashes.

The Congress’ Scheduled Castes department chairman K. Raju said the state administration should understand that they are duty bound to immediately provide relief, rehabilitation and compensation to the Dalit victims under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act 1989. Raju said: “Though hundreds of upper caste youths have committed such atrocious acts on Dalits, so far only 32 have been arrested.”

“All the accused should be arrested and the UP government should set up a special court to deliver the judgment within 120 days. A special set-up of the public prosecutor has to be appointed and chargesheet against the accused has to be filed within 60 days of the incident. We demand an independent probe,” said Raju briefing mediapersons. “The UP government has to understand that there is a provision which provides protection, safeguard to Dalits and they are duty bound to implement that legislation. They are duty bound to respect the Constitution and provide the rehabilitation and protection, and punish the accused,” he added.

The Congress party also demanded that the Chief Minister should immediately convene a meeting of the Vigilance and Monitoring Committee to ensure that such incidents are not repeated. “Saharanpur is declared an atrocity-prone district which means that the administration ought to be on alert to make sure that atrocities (on Dalits) do not happen. “What is worrisome in Saharanpur is that the administration is silent and has been a mute witness. They have not prevented or stepped in to ensure that the law is activated,” said Raju.

The party also demanded that action should be initiated against the administration, the Police and the District Magistrate for their “failure to prevent occurrence and recurrence” of caste clashes. “Whoever has failed to discharge their duties should be punished. We are demanding that cases must be booked against the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police for dereliction of duty,” said Raju.

The party also demands that the Chief Minister should act in a manner to instill confidence among the Dalit victims and make sure that the witnesses are also protected. “A certain section of the society in UP believe that after Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister, they have got licence to indulge in hooliganism, oppress the Dalits, commit atrocities,” said Raju.

“They are confident that law will not be initiated against them because they think that the Chief Minister will provide them all necessary protection to allow them to commit any kind of atrocities on Dalits, which is a very sad story,” he added. Asked if Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi would visit Saharanpur, Raju said he would visit at an appropriate time. “We don’t believe in instigating violence. We will look for appropriate time,” he said.

Meanwhile, twenty-five persons were arrested and four top officials suspended over the violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, a day after clashes between Dalits-Rajputs left one dead.

According to sources, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is reported to have taken a grim view of the return of caste clashes between Dalits and Rajputs and ordered the suspension of District Magistrate N.P. Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police Subhash Chandra Dubey as well as a Sub-Divisional Magistrate and a Circle Officer of the police.

The move came after a team of senior officials, rushed to the violence hit villages by Chief Minister Adityanath, found the district officials guilty of dereliction of duty and carelessness in responding to the initial violence. Shabbirpur village has witnessed caste conflict thrice since April.

Home Secretary Mani Prasad Mishra, who was part of the team sent by the Chief Minister to Shabbirpur, where over 20 people were also injured in sword attacks, told IANS that adequate security deployment has been done. “Situation is under control, we are monitoring everything and will be camping here (at the scene) till normalcy returns,” Mishra added.

A team of four officials including the Home Secretary, Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order Aditya Mishra, Inspector General (Special Task Force) Amitabh Yash and DG Security Vijay Bhushan were flown down in a special plane to the violence-hit area late on Tuesday night.

The area has been on the boil since April 20, when a clash between the two communities singed the region. The violence erupted again on Tuesday night after a visit by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati. Before her visit there was stone pelting at a settlement of the Rajputs and some houses were set on fire. As soon as Mayawati left, the Rajputs hit back, and in the firing that ensued one person was killed and over two dozen injured.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has blamed the visit of Mayawati for triggering the fresh spate of violence. The Chief Minister has appealed to the opposition not to stoke fires and instead help the government in returning normalcy. Power Minister Srikant Sharma, who is also the government spokesman said: “It was expected that the visit of the former Chief Minister (Mayawati) would lead to return of peace but what happened was the reverse.”

A state of high alert has been sounded across Uttar Pradesh and all sit-ins, protests and demonstrations have been banned. Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) companies have been deployed in violence-hit villages.

