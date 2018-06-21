Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 21 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Saints at Kamakhya Temple Participate in International Yoga Day

Saints at Kamakhya Temple Participate in International Yoga Day
June 21
18:04 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Taking part in the celebrations of the Fourth International Yoga Day, saints in Guwahati’s Kamakhya Temple performed yoga on Thursday.

Every year on this day, more than 700 saints mark the event with performing yoga.

Emphasizing on the importance of this day, Nityanand Giri, Thanpati Mahant of Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara, Kamakhya Temple said that yoga is an art that makes our body and soul healthy.

“The importance of yoga should be realized in each and every household of the country. Only then India, which is the land of rishis will be able to develop and become successful on a global level,” he added.

International Day of Yoga, or commonly referred to as Yoga Day, is celebrated annually on June 21, since its inception in 2015.

The United Nations (UN) General Assembly declared it by consensus after adopting a measure proposed by Prime Minister Modi.

-ANI

Tags
International Yoga DayKamakhya temple
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.