Saksham-2018 Inaugurated in Manipur

With the objective to intensify efforts for making people aware about the conservation and effective utilization of petroleum products, one month long campaign ‘Saksham-2018’ was inaugurated on Tuesday in Imphal. Under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, the programme was jointly organised by Public Sector Oil & Gas Companies in Manipur with Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA).

While speaking on the occasion, Manipur Governor Dr. Najma Heptulla said that conservation of petroleum products by using another means is need of the hour. “The use may be for transport or everyday use of household sector. Apart from damages to our environment, these petroleum products which are imported from foreign countries have direct impact on nation’s economy. We all have contribution to save the environment and to save the petroleum products.”

“Raj Bhavan has already started to use solar panel for domestic power generation and will try to increase the volume of using the solar panel in future too,” she added.

As part of the programme, Heptulla administered Saksham-2018 pledge, flagged off the ‘Walk Rally’ which was participated by students from different schools of the State, read out the message from Petroleum & Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, prizes were given away to the four best participants of the Quiz Competition District Level, held sit and draw painting competition by school students too.

The message from the Union Minister mentioned that “India has emerged as the third largest oil consumer in the world. Being one of the fastest growing economies of the world, our demand for energy, especially the Oil and Gas is also rising rapidly. It is also a fact that we are heavily dependent on crude import to meet our energy needs.”

“This heavy import dependence and its attendant strain on our economic resources need greater emphasis on to conservation of petroleum products. More importantly, conservation of petroleum products is an address the concerns of climate change and protect our environment for a healthy living for coming generations and sustainable development.”

The valedictory of the campaign will be on 15th February 2018.