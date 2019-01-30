Salters’ Chemistry Camp India at Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh

NET Bureau

A three-day residential Chemistry Camp programme was kicked for 9th standard students at Doimukh from Tuesday, which aims to inspire young minds to develop an interest in chemical sciences. Popularly known as Salters’ Chemistry Camps, it is being jointly organised by the Royal Society of Chemistry India, Salters’ Institute the UK and Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU).

The camp activities are conducted in the state local language, Hindi. Seventy 9 th standard school students from various parts of Papumpare districts such as Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Doimukh are taking part in the programme that infuses fun in learning chemist motivate students to develop both – awareness of and a long-term interest in chemical sciences. The Salters’ Chemistry Camps India, part of the “Inspirational Chemistry Programme” project in India, has been supported by Dr. Yusuf Hamied (Non-executive Chairman- Cipla Limited) a leading Indian philanthropist and pioneer in the pharmaceutical industry. Dr. Hamied has committed INR. 8 crore for this five-year programme which includes training school science teachers as well. This is the first Chemistry camp being conducted in Arunachal Pradesh. In total, twenty-three Salters’ Chemistry camps training covering 1300 students from over 400 schools across 14 states have been completed, since the launch of this programme in 2015.

Professor Sir John Holman, Chairman, Salters’ Institute and past President of the Royal Society of Chemistry said: “The Salters’ Chemistry Camps have been very successful in the UK as a way of sparking interest and enthusiasm among young people for the future study of chemistry. The Royal Society of Chemistry and the Salters’ Institute are pleased to have this opportunity to extend the Salters Camps’ concept to India. We are most grateful to Dr. Yusuf Hamied for his generosity in making this programme possible”.

Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice-Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Itanagar expressed happiness over RGU’s association with the Royal Society of Chemistry and Salters’ Institute, UK. “I am delighted to learn that Salters’ Chemistry Camp is being organised at RGU, Doimukh in collaboration with The Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) and Salters’ Institute, UK. This camp is aimed at reaching out to the less privileged but bright young minds of our society who have a zeal to learn & know key scientific concepts through wonderful and magical world of chemistry. This camp will help in developing the scientific temperament of such students and they would get hands-on experience in our state-of-the-art Chemistry labs. They would also receive a flavor of campus life as they will be residing in the students’ hostels during the entire duration of the program. I am sure the Salters Chemistry camp would create a knowledge-fuelled environment to provide an opportunity to these students and inspire them to pursue chemistry at University level.” Inaugurating the Salters’ camp at Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh on Tuesday, Dr. Md. Harunar Rashid, Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry said the students should make best of this opportunity to interact with scientists from the Rajiv Gandhi University to learn more about science.

Dr. Rashid is the chief coordinator in organising the Salters’ Chemistry Camp, which provides exciting chemical demonstrations, the chance to meet like-minded students, and a taste of hostel life inside the campus. He hailed the philanthropic contribution from Dr Yusuf Hamied in conducting Salters’ Chemistry camps in India to promote chemistry. Dr. Rajesh Chakrabarty, Head of Chemistry Department, Rajiv Gandhi University expressed happiness over their department’s association in organising this unique endeavour by Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) and The Salters’ Institute UK to support high-quality chemistry education in this remote region of India. Arunachal Pradesh, which is home to 26 major and 110 sub tribes each having their unique cultural tradition and lifestyle has seen very slow pace of institutional education due to geographical constraints.

The programme which aims to bring exciting world of chemistry through fun will inspire the young underprivileged students of Arunachal Pradesh and act as a catalyst for the growth of chemistry education in the state. This opportunity would help our teacher’s to enhance their ability to teach chemistry in a more effective way. Such camp would help incubate the quest for knowledge in young impressionable minds and lead them to pursue a career in chemistry. Dr. Yusuf Hamied said: “We need to encourage and motivate the best students to achieve the knowledge and skills they need to go on to study chemistry at university and, eventually to make a strong contribution to India’s success.”