Sanctioned Rs 9.26 cr for border ceremony at Akhaura: tourism minister

NET Bureau

The Tourism Ministry has approved Rs 9.26 crore for the flag-lowering ceremony at Agartala-Akhaura border between India and Bangladesh, minister Prahlad Patel told Parliament on Tuesday.

Inaugurated in 2013, the check-post in Tripura is the second-largest Indian trading centre with Bangladesh. People visit the popular tourist spot to witness the ceremony in which the flags of the two countries are lowered by security personnel with a mutually coordinated performance.

Answering a question in Rajya Sabha, Tourism Minister Patel said the money has been sanctioned under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme under the project Development of North East Circuit in the year 2015-16.

“Under the project funds to the tune of Rs 9.26 crore has been allocated for border ceremony at Akhaura border. The components for development includes Open Air Theatre, Conference Block, wayside amenities, signages, solid waste management etc,” he said.

Source: Outlook India