Sand Mining Goes Unregulated in Garo Hills

October Edition, Environment, NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

Centre for Environment Protection and Rural Development (CEPARD), a Tura-based NGO said that “excessive” sand mining was one of the reasons for erosion and rivers like Ganol changing its course. Northeast Today reports

CEPARD said that illegal sand mining in Meghalaya’s Garo Hills has been posing a serious challenge for the environment and hence threatening the low-lying areas with frequent erosion and submergence of villages particular in the plain belt areas of West Garo Hills and in neighbouring Assam’s South Salmara – Mancachar district.

However, there are no concrete and scientific studies to vouch their claims.

“Buoyancy of water table in plain belt areas of Garo Hills is not stable anymore. In dry season, the segment of Ganol river remains dry that affects the riverine ecology,” said CEPARD president Samgar Sangma.

The organisation justifies its claim with areas along the Ganol River, which has submerged and huge erosion, which has led to increase of river and its course changing.

Fear of Sand Mining Threat

In 2014, the fear of sand mining threat was first brought to light after the devastating flood, which killed over 100 people. The State Disaster Management Authority had recorded the flood as the “worst-hit” in 30 years.

Following the flood, the issue of ecological imbalance was discussed at length and directions were issued by Meghalaya government to follow stringent measures to regulate all kinds of mining in the state, particularly stone mining along forest areas, wherein huge deforestation had been a reason for ecological imbalance. Soon after the flood the stone quarries and mines were stopped.

The perceived threat of sand mining was pointed out but measures to regulate it has not been taken because of the fact that most of the people engaged in sand mining were villagers and they have been dependent of sand mining for ages.

CEPARD raised the issue of erosion and river changing its course and have collected information, which says that in the last three decades many low lying areas of Shyamnagar, Phulbari, Bhaitbari and Rajabala in West Garo Hills have submerged and villages lost land due to erosion, while low lying areas in Solartek, Fakirganj, Salmara and Mancachar in Assam have seen large scale erosion and submergence of several villages.

In 2014, Bholarbitha village near Phulbari was complete washed away and at least six people lost their lives with over 350 households displaced.

Environment activist Samgar Sangma said, “The demand for sand has been a concern, which has led to excessive mining. Erosion along different riverine areas has been a major ecological threat and measures to stop sand mining are a must. The threat is real and the government should take corrective steps to immediately halt sand mining in Garo Hills.”

However, Professor OP Singh of the Department of Environment, North Eastern Hill University, said, “There is a very little study on sand mining and its impact on environment in Meghalaya. But mining is definitely going to have an impact on the riverine ecology”.

Environment activist Shoshan Sangma said that they have submitted a charter of demands, requesting for the immediate halt of sand and stone mining from the riverbeds and streams in June earlier this year.

“We have asked the department of forest and environment and Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) to strengthen the check gates with installation of CCTVs and promulgation of stringent environment policy,” said Shoshan.

Environmentalists attribute excessive sand mining in the hilly areas is a matter of concern, which has serious impact in the plains of Garo Hills. They point out that sand mining is “illegal” and is rampant in all districts of Garo Hills. The sand and stone mining is rampant along Ganol, Simsang and other rivers of Garo Hills.

Inaction to Regulate Sand Mining

The rules for regulation and mining of minor minerals were not framed in the state till 2016 and hence in absence of mining policy and confusion on different views on the implication of Central Acts in the Sixth Schedule areas, the regulation of all forms of mining by enforcing agencies including Forest and Environment Department and Directorate of Mineral Resources is found to be not satisfactory in the ground.

The Meghalaya Minor Minerals Concession Rules, 2016, framed in exercise of the powers conferred under section 15 of Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 aims to regulate and grant mining lease and quarry permit with respect to minor minerals in the state.

In adherence to the new rules framed, all illegal stone mines and quarries in Garo Hills were closed down and operators were asked to seek permission under the new rules. Till September 15, at least 25 stone quarries applied for land status certificate of which about 13 were given letter of intent (LOI) and have to submit mining plan duly approved by DMR and environmental clearance from District Envi ronment Impact Assessment Authority, consent to operate from Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board, NOCs from District Revenue and Disaster Management Authority and Labour Department within six months from the date of issue of LOI, so that the final lease or quarry permit can be issued.

The new rules had posed hurdle for the common people, who had initiated construction works as all form of mining is currently under halt. The Department of Forest and Environment had been able to facilitate permit for few from the extracted stones, boulders and stone chips, which were seized by the department and later auctioned, mostly to government departments for construction of development and welfare projects.

In Garo Hills over 95 stone quarries and 46 stone crusher units were closed down this year for not complying with environmental clearance norms.

Though the Forest and Environment Department along with District Administration has been able to streamline stone mining and quarrying in Garo Hills, which is a major minor mineral. However, such strict procedures for sand miners, brick kiln industries and earth cutting have not been imposed in Garo Hills.

The Forest and Environment Department in the past few months have been able to streamline stone mining and quarries in Garo Hills but have not been able to regulate sand mining. It looks like that the enforcing authorities have considered facts like – sand miners are practicing indigenous method for extraction of sand from the rivers and the quantum of sand extraction is not huge.

The ground survey reveals that at least 20 trucks of sand is extracted from a stretch of 30 km from Ganol river of West Garo Hills, left alone Simsang and other rivers of Garo Hills, wherein sand mining goes unnoticed.

It is given to understand that the new rules framed by the Government will be imposed on the sand miners very soon, which will come as a surprise for them and over 15000 people in West Garo Hills alone will be affected.

An independent survey by this scribe revealed that Forest and Environment Department has not been able to regulate sand mining due to lack of manpower, which is the main reasons and secondly as they perceive that the sand mining threat is not much as it is not “mechanized”.

But laws of the land are equal and regulation for sand miners cannot be an exception. The sudden imposition of the new rules can pose a hurdle for the people engaged in the trade, as they will be deprived of their livelihood.

The new rules have beautifully crafted sections which aims to curtail “benami transaction”, while implies that a non-tribal in the name or on behalf of a tribal would not be able to operate mining. However, it has no provision to address the indigenous practice of mining and what if they are deprived of their livelihood.

In ground it was found that the sand miners are tribal people from the adjoining villages along the rivers, who have no other means of livelihood opportunities. Hence, imposition of the new rules will have a direct impact on the lives of the people, who are dependent on the rivers for their livelihood.

In such a scenario, it calls for a “holistic” policy that will encompass and ensure livelihood opportunities for people, who are currently engaged in the trade.

SC ban on Sand Mining

The Supreme Court of India hearing a special leave petition (civil) No. 19628-19629 of 2009 in the case of Deepak Kumar etc. vs. State of Haryana and others on 27 February 2012 had said excessive in-stream sand and gravel mining causes the degradation of rivers.

“In stream mining lowers the stream bottom of rivers, which may lead to bank erosion. Depletion of sand in the streambed and along coastal areas causes the deepening of rivers, which may result in destruction of aquatic and riparian habitats as well”, the SC order stated.

It also observed that sand mining may have an adverse effect on bio-diversity as loss of habitat caused by sand mining will affect various species, flora and fauna and it may also destabilize the soil structure of river banks and often leaves isolated islands.

Based on the order of the Supreme Court and direction to all state governments, Meghalaya had framed its own rules. However, the law enforcing agencies have failed to put a stop on sand mining.

“Political will is a hindrance for ban on regulation of sand mining in Garo Hills,” environment activist Samgar said.

Concern for Livelihood

Most villagers along the Ganol river route are into the trade. There are more than 15000 people from Damalgre to Phulbari in West Garo Hills alone, who are dependent on the river Ganol for extraction of the sand.

In an average about 20- 30 trucks of sand are sold on a daily basis along a stretch of 30 km river Ganol, from the outskirt of Tura in West Garo Hills. The people, who are dependent on sand mining for their livelihood, say that it is an age-old practice and it would be difficult for them to do away without it.

“We were asked by the Forest Department to put a halt to the mining two months back. Led by village chief we approached the department and sought permission to continue. They were not able to give us any word or commitment but since we have no other option we have continued,” said Theopilash Ch. Sangma, treasurer of Sand Mining Association of Garo Hills.

When countered that it is posing environmental threat, Theopilash said, “We are extracting sand without any machinery, which is been doing in other states and only from the upper riverbed.”

He tried to justify saying that only slit which are deposited during the rainy seasons are extracted.

Pelbin Sangma, dependent on sand mining for livelihood from adjoining Jebalgre village said, “Even if government provides us other alternative for survival, it would be difficult for us. Ganol has been a source of our livelihood since ages.”

The miners, who collect sand from the river earn about Rs 1000 daily.

“It will be difficult for us to take permission from the authorities to mine in our own river, we are poor and dependent on this river for collecting sand,” said Matgrik Sangma of Damalgre village.

Final Words

The sand miners of Garo Hills have been into the trade for ages without the hurdle of any restriction or regulation. A sudden imposition of a new rule would pose difficulties, as most of them are poor and illiterate.

This puts a major challenge for the government to lure the sand miners and facilitate them to form cooperatives, so that they can collectively apply for license to operate and adhere to the new rule and also provide alternative livelihood opportunities with capacity building.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma’s pet project “Integrated Basin Development and Livelihood Programme” (IBDLP) has been an important scheme of the government to enlighten the people on conservation of natural resources and sustainable alternative to livelihood. However, such programmes of the government have not been able to motivate and lure sand miners.