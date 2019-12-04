Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 04 Dec 2019

Northeast Today

Sangai Festival concludes

Sangai Festival concludes
December 04
02:09 2019
NET Bureau

The Manipur Sangai Festival concluded yesterday with a glittering function. The festival, saw participation of foreign tourists from the neighbouring countries.

State Governor, Dr Najma Heptulla and Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh were present as chief guest and functional president of the closing function held at the well-decorated Bhagyachandra open air theatre at Hafta Kangjeibung in Imphal east district.

Addressing the closing function, Governor Dr Najma Heptulla said that the state government has taken a number of steps to develop tourism infrastructure in Manipur that has been reflected in the Sangai Festival.

Chief Minister, in his address, said that Sangai Festival has cemented the bond among the people.

The Sangai Festival, which began in 2010 and has grown over the years into a big platform for Manipur to showcase its rich tradition and culture to the world.

Several senior officials were feted in the closing ceremony function for their contributions in various fields. The foreign visitors also expressed satisfaction with the facilities offered by the State government during the festival.

Source: The Assam Tribune

