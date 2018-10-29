Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 29 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Sangai Festival to Have Royal Guests

Sangai Festival to Have Royal Guests
October 29
17:40 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Princess of Thailand and Chief Ministers of Sagaing and Mandalay region of Myanmar will attend the forthcoming Manipur Sangai Festival 2018. This was informed by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh while receiving a sponsor cheque of Rs 5 lakh from Manipur State Cooperative Bank Managing Director A Subash Singh for the annual Sangai Festival at his official bungalow in Imphal on Sunday.

The CM also informed that the United States Ambassador to India will attend the Festival for the first time.

The festival, which was named after the State animal Sangai, the brow-antlered deer found only in Manipur, was started in 2010 to promote the State as a world class tourism destination. The the 10-day festival will begin on November 21.

The Festival would be held at three venues – Keibul Lamjao in Bishnupur district, Hapta Kangjeibung and Lamboikhongnangkhong, both in Imphal West district and Mao in Senapati this year.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune

 

Tags
manipurManipur Sangai FestivalSangai Festival
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.