Sangai Festival to Have Royal Guests

NET Bureau

Princess of Thailand and Chief Ministers of Sagaing and Mandalay region of Myanmar will attend the forthcoming Manipur Sangai Festival 2018. This was informed by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh while receiving a sponsor cheque of Rs 5 lakh from Manipur State Cooperative Bank Managing Director A Subash Singh for the annual Sangai Festival at his official bungalow in Imphal on Sunday.

The CM also informed that the United States Ambassador to India will attend the Festival for the first time.

The festival, which was named after the State animal Sangai, the brow-antlered deer found only in Manipur, was started in 2010 to promote the State as a world class tourism destination. The the 10-day festival will begin on November 21.

The Festival would be held at three venues – Keibul Lamjao in Bishnupur district, Hapta Kangjeibung and Lamboikhongnangkhong, both in Imphal West district and Mao in Senapati this year.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune