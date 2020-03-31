Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 31 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Sania Mirza Raises Rs 1.25 Crore To Help India Fight Coronavirus Pandemic

March 31
02:36 2020
Sania Mirza has raised Rs 1.25 crore to help people as India continues its fight against coronavirus. “The last week we have tried as a team to provide some help to the people in need..we provided food to thousands of families and raised 1.25 Crore in one week which will help close to 1 lakh people.its an ongoing effort and we are in this together @youthfeedindia @safaindia,” the Tennis player wrote on Twitter. Various athletes have come forward and made their contributions to help the country battle against COVID-19.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi created Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund and appealed to countrymen to show their support for the cause.

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina pledged to donate Rs 31 lakhs to PM-CARES Fund and Rs 21 Lakhs to UP CM”s Disaster Relief Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19.

On Friday, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has donated Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra”s Relief Fund.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, sprinter Hima Das, shuttler PV Sindhu, and wrestler Bajrang Punia have also contributed their bit for the cause.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 1071 in India on Monday morning, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This includes 99 people who have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious respiratory illness.

Source: NDTV Sports

