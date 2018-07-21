Sanitary Napkins to be Exempted from GST

The previously implemented 12 per cent tax of sanitary napkins under the one-year old GST regime received criticisms from various quarters.

The 28th GST Council meet held in the capital of the country introduced new GST rates for various items. The council reduced GST rates on 17 common-use consumer durable items like TV, fridge, vending machines and lithium ion batteries among others. Sanitary napkins have been exempted from GST, as said by Finance minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 28th GST Council meeting, the minister also said that tax on bamboo has been slashed to 12 per cent.

This would mean there would be no input tax credit available, even though inputs in the production of sanitary napkins are taxed.