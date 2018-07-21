Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 21 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

Sanitary Napkins to be Exempted from GST

Sanitary Napkins to be Exempted from GST
July 21
20:49 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The previously implemented 12 per cent tax of sanitary napkins under the one-year old GST regime received criticisms from various quarters.

The 28th GST Council meet held in the capital of the country introduced new GST rates for various items. The council reduced GST rates on 17 common-use consumer durable items like TV, fridge, vending machines and lithium ion batteries among others. Sanitary napkins have been exempted from GST, as said by Finance minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 28th GST Council meeting, the minister also said that tax on bamboo has been slashed to 12 per cent.

This would mean there would be no input tax credit available, even though inputs in the production of sanitary napkins are taxed.

Tags
GST
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.