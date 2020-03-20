Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 20 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Sanjay Singh demands probe in Gogoi”s role in Rafale deal

Sanjay Singh demands probe in Gogoi”s role in Rafale deal
March 20
14:56 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday demanded an investigation into former CJI Ranjan Gogoi”s role in the Rafale deal, calling him a blot on the judiciary.

Gogoi, a former Chief Justice of India who headed benches that delivered key judgements like the Ayodhya verdict and on the Rafale deal, took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP on Thursday. He was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Singh, who had filed a case against the BJP government on the Rafale deal, said in a tweet in Hindi that “Gogoi”s game is now clear”.

“What was the deal for Ranjan Gogoi”s Rafale deal? It should be investigated… The Rafale case should be heard again. Gogoi refused to listen to me in the Rafael case. Now it is clear what the game was. Ranjan Gogoi is a black spot on the judiciary, which will take years to fade,” Singh said.

Source: Outlook India

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.