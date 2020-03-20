Sanjay Singh demands probe in Gogoi”s role in Rafale deal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday demanded an investigation into former CJI Ranjan Gogoi”s role in the Rafale deal, calling him a blot on the judiciary.

Gogoi, a former Chief Justice of India who headed benches that delivered key judgements like the Ayodhya verdict and on the Rafale deal, took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP on Thursday. He was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Singh, who had filed a case against the BJP government on the Rafale deal, said in a tweet in Hindi that “Gogoi”s game is now clear”.

“What was the deal for Ranjan Gogoi”s Rafale deal? It should be investigated… The Rafale case should be heard again. Gogoi refused to listen to me in the Rafael case. Now it is clear what the game was. Ranjan Gogoi is a black spot on the judiciary, which will take years to fade,” Singh said.

Source: Outlook India