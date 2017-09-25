Santanu Bhowmick Case: Tripura CM will ‘Discuss’ SIT Probe with Police

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar has told a delegation of visiting journalists he will “discuss” their demand for an SIT probe into the killing of Santanu Bhowmick with senior police officials, the government said on Monday.

A delegation of the Agartala Press Club had called on Sarkar on Sunday and demanded that an SIT be formed to probe Bhowmick’s death and the trial be held in a fast-track court.

Bhowmick, who worked with a TV channel in Agartala, was covering an agitation by the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura in Mandai area on September 20 when he was hit from behind and abducted. He was later found with serious stab injuries and died before he could be admitted to a hospital.

“The chief minister has assured the delegation that he will discuss their demand to form a Special Investigation Team with top police officials,” said a statement issued by the information and culture department.

Sarkar also assured the delegation he would look into the demand for setting up a fast-track court, the statement said.

The opposition Congress party has demanded a judicial inquiry into the case by a sitting high court judge. BJP’s state unit has demanded a CBI inquiry.

“The state police cannot investigate impartially as the incident had occurred in the presence of police personnel,” BJP spokesperson Ashok Sinha told reporters on Thursday.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the killing, police said.

-PTI